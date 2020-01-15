Brother of Manchester Arena bomber has murder trial delayed

Have your say

​The trial of the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been delayed.



Hashem Ramadan Abedi, 22, from Manchester, but of Libyan heritage, denies murdering the 22 people who died in the bombing following an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Hashem Abedi. Pic: PA

Victims from Lancashire included Blackpool mum and school receptionist Jane Tweddle, 51; Georgina Callander, 18, from Hesketh Bank; Ribble Valley mum-of-three Michelle Kiss, 45, and youngest victim Saffie Roussos, 8, from Leyland, who were killed in the bombing.

His trial was due to begin on Monday (January 13) at the Old Bailey in London, but the case has been adjourned until Monday, January 27.

The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, Hashem Abedi, 22, is charged with 22 counts of murder.

He also faces one count of attempted murder encompassing all the other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

He entered the not guilty pleas at an initial hearing in October last year.

His trial had been scheduled to last up to eight weeks.

READ MORE: Greater Manchester Police Chief apologises after children abused 'in plain sight'

The adjournment was confirmed during a brief hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday morning. Mr Abedi, wearing a dark sweat top and glasses, spoke to confirm his name at the outset of the hearing.

He has been remanded in custody.