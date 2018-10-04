Brother-in-law who tried to frame innocent Lancashire man as a 'terrorist' has been jailed

A man who tried to frame his brother-in-law as a terrorist by falsely claiming he was planning to attack Hindu temples in the UK has been jailed.

Usman Ahmed, 32, disguised his voice in a phone call toLancashire Police and said he had serious concerns about a man in Blackburn who had drawn up detailed documents in outlining the so-called targets.

Usman Ahmed, who tried to frame his brother-in-law as a terrorist by falsely claiming he was planning to attack Hindu temples in the UK has been jailed.

Police launched an investigation following the anonymous tip-off on June 26 and searched the man's address and car where they found incriminating documents.

Ahmed's victim was subsequently arrested on terrorism offences and taken to custody for questioning.

The elaborate revenge plot was uncovered three days later when counter-terrorism officers traced the original call to Ahmed, from Southville Road, Bedford, who admitted he made a false report.

His account detailed a complex conspiracy to make the man look guilty which included placing a tracker on his car, breaking into his vehicle to plant physical evidence and using various SIM cards to cover his tracks, said Greater Manchester Police.

Further inquiries corroborated his admission and Ahmed's brother-in-law was immediately released from custody and no further action was taken against him.

On Wednesday, Ahmed was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for five years and four months after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to perverting the course of justice, added police.

Following sentencing, Detective Superintendent Will Chatterton, head of investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "This was a premeditated and highly organised campaign of deception by Ahmed to try and frame an innocent man.

"He went as far as planting evidence in a bid to see this man convicted of atrocious crimes and to be seen by the world as a terrorist.

"Thankfully, officers foiled his deceit and when confronted by detectives Ahmed realised the severity of the accusations he had made and admitted it was all a lie.

"His false claims placed an innocent man in an unthinkable position, caused understandable concerns in the community and wasted the valuable time of officers who had to pause investigations into other serious matters in order to ensure the public were safe from an alleged imminent terrorist attack."