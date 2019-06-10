Brockholes Brow death crash driver launches new appeal to overturn conviction and 6-year sentence

A Blackburn man who killed two young Preston women in a horror crash in Brockholes Brow has launched a renewed appeal against his conviction.



Mohmed Patel, 28, from Blackburn, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of causing the deaths of two Preston women in April 2016.

More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition opposing Patel's application to appeal his conviction for causing the death of Rachel Murphy, 23, and Shelby Maher, 17, in a crash at Brockholes Brow in April 2016.

Rachel Murphy, 23, and Shelby Maher, 17, were struck by a BMW driven by Patel as the pair crossed the A59 at Brockholes Brow.

Miss Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene and Miss Maher died later in hospital from her injuries.

Last week, it emerged that Patel had applied to appeal his conviction, but had been refused permission by the Court of Appeal on May 29.

Today (June 10), it has been revealed that Patel has renewed his appeal and has again requested leave to challenge his conviction.

A Court of Appeal spokesman confirmed: "An application has been received. This means that the matter will now be listed for a Renewal hearing.

"This is a short administrative hearing and should leave be granted at this stage, the matter will be adjourned to allow Prosecution Counsel and any family members to attend.

"No date has been set for the hearing yet, but a summary of the case will be drawn up for consideration in due course."

The former accountant pleaded not guilty to causing the deaths of Ms Murphy and Ms Maher during his trial at Preston Crown Court in August 2018

But Patel was found guilty by the jury and convicted on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to six years and banned from driving for nine years.

In October last year, Patel applied to the Attorney General to appeal his conviction and sentence.

But on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Patel's application had been refused.

A CPS spokesman said: "We have been notified by the Court of Appeal that the Single Judge has refused Mr Patel leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence."

The decision came after more than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for the CPS to refuse Patel his appeal.