Brockholes Brow death crash driver is refused appeal against 6 year sentence

A Blackburn man who killed two young Preston women in a horror crash in Brockholes Brow has been refused his appeal against his conviction.



Mohmed Patel, 28, from Blackburn, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of causing the deaths of Rachel Murphy, 23, and Shelby Maher, 17 as the pair crossed the A59 at Brockholes Brown in April 2016.

Rachel Murphy, left, and Shelby Maher died after they were hit by a car in Brockholes Brow in April 2016

The two young friends died after being hit by a BMW 320 SE driven by Patel as they set off to enjoy the evening sun on the banks of the River Ribble.

Rachel died at the scene just five minutes from her home, and Shelby was taken to hospital, where she later died of cardiac arrest.

During his trial at Preston Crown Court in August 2018, Patel had been accused of texting his girlfriend just seconds before hitting Rachel and Shelby head-on.

Patel pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, but was later found guilty by the jury.

Mohmed Patel, from Blackburn, was jailed for causing the deaths of Shelby Maher and Rachel Murphy in Brockholes Brown in April 2016.

READ MORE: Killer driver jailed as families tell of their devastation

He was sentenced to six years on each of the two charges and banned from driving for nine years.

In October last year, Patel lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentencing.

READ MORE: What actually happened in the Brockholes Brow crash?

But on Wednesday, May 29, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Patel had been refused his appeal.

A CPS spokesman said: "We have been notified by the Court of Appeal that the Single Judge has refused Mr Patel leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence."

The decision came after more than 1,000 people had signed a petition calling for the CPS to refuse Patel his appeal.