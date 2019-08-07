Broadgate racist attack: Preston police identify man in CCTV appeal

Police say they have now identified a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a racist attack.

Officers only appealed for information yesterday after allegations that a woman was racially abused on Wolseley Road in Broadgate on May 16.

Police say they have identified the man pictured in their appeal.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We appreciate the time that has passed since the incident but we only issue CCTV appeals when all other enquiries have been exhausted."

In their appeal, police said the woman's car had been spat on during the incident.

They released a photo of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation, but now say that he has been identified thanks to their appeal.