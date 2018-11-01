Breakthrough in hunt for Friends star David Schwimmer’s lookalike - who is accused of theft in Blackpool

The man whose image went viral after internet users suggested he was a doppelganger for Friends actor David Schwimmer is from London, police believe.

His picture was shared thousands of times after being posted to Blackpool Police’s Facebook page after an alleged theft from the Mr Basrai’s eatery in Blackpool town centre – with Schwimmer fuelling the publicity by posting a parody video on his own Twitter page.

“We believe the person captured on the CCTV images is from the London area, and we are working with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police to trace and arrest him,” Lancashire Police said in a statement.

Officers were also aware of “media speculation” linking the suspect to missing Swindon man Paul Trowbridge, who disappeared in 2007, the force said.

“While we will keep an open mind until the case is concluded, we do not believe they are linked,” it added. “We have informed Paul’s family of this.”

The man, whose name has not been released, is wanted for questioning after a coat, wallet, and phone was stolen from Mr Basrai’s in Cookson Street.

Soon after, beer was bought with either money or a cash card from the wallet, police said previously.