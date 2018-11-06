BREAKING: Preston man jailed for life over murder of Blackpool dad

A dad's killer is starting a life sentence after being found guilty of his murder.

Simon Marx, 42, suffered a fatal brain injury following a violent attack in which he was stamped on at the Newton Arms in Normoss, Blackpool.

Steven Christopher Lane, 29, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston, was convicted of murder and of wounding Mr Marx's friend, Rick Alston, by glassing him.

Judge Robert Altham, sitting at Preston Crown Court, imposed a 14 year minimum term, with the 249 days he has served in custody knocked off.

Lane will be on licence for life after his release.

Mr Marx suffered a slow bleeding brain injury after the attack last April and was found dead by his partner of five years, Louise Darnborough, at a hotel in Turkey 29 to 30 hours later - two days before his 43rd birthday

Steven Lane 'stamped on him', prosecutors said.

