BREAKING: Passengers on a Preston bus had to evacuate after an on-board engine fire on Watling Street Road

Have your say

A Preston bus that caught fire on Watling Street Road had to be evacuated.

The single decker bus, which is believed to be owned by the transport company Rotalo, caught fire while carrying passengers at around 2:40pm this afternoon.

Fire engines were called at 2:44pm.

Passengers were evacuated to stand at the roadside, and two ambulances - one from Fulwood and one from Preston - were called to extinguish the fire.

READ MORE >>> Kirkham Fire: Boat and Caravan "destroyed" in Freckleton Road blaze



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire started in the engine on the bus.

The fire is not thought to be serious, and ten minutes after arriving, one of the fire engines was released from the scene.

No casualties have been reported.