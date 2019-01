Have your say

Police are investigating the 'sudden death' of a male in Penwortham.

Emergency services were seen in the Meadowbank area this morning.

They included ambulances and police officers.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said this afternoon: "We are investigating a sudden death. There's a male with some injuries we think might be natural causes."

More details are due to released later.