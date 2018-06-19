BREAKING NEWS: Police deal with bomb alert at BAE

Have your say

Roads are closed as police deal with a bomb scare at BAE.

Emergency Services are currently dealing with the incident at BAE systems in Barrow.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Police were contacted at 12.37pm today with a report of a discovery of a suspicious item.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been contacted and a cordon has been put in place at the site.

"Staff in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated as a precaution."

Bridge Road from Michaelson Road To Jubilee Bridge, and Ferry Road have been closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.