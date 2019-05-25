BREAKING NEWS: Murder investigation launched in Preston after body of man, 50, is found in property

Have your say

A murder investigation has been launched after a 50-year-old man was found dead in a property in Preston.

Lancashire Police today said that detectives investigating the sudden death of a man earlier this month had now launched a murder inquiry.

A man, 44, from Preston, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Lancashire Police said they were called at around 9:45am on Monday, May 20 after Steven May, 50, had been found deceased inside a property on Raven Street, Deepdale.

A subsequent post mortem examination revealed a number of injuries to Mr May’s body, including multiple fractures.

It is believed he died as a result of these.

Officers have appealed to anyone who may have seen or heard from Steven in the days leading up to his death to get in touch.

DI Martin Pearson, from Preston Police, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with Steven’s family at this extremely sad and distressing time. We have specially trained officers offering them support.

“We are looking at his last movements in the time before he suddenly died to try and build a picture of what has happened to him and why.

“If you think you saw him, please make contact with us as you may have vital information to assist our investigation.

"Similarly, if you know anything about how Steven could have come about these fatal injuries, please come forward.”

He remains on police custody at this time.

If you have any information that could help, call 101, quoting incident reference 1596 of May 23rd.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.