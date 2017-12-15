BREAKING: Guilty verdicts over kidnapping of Preston dad

Three men have been found guilty of kidnapping a father-of-five and demanding £100,000 for his safe return.

Jurors at Preston's Sessions House court convicted Luke Anderson, 24, of Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, Aaron Hampson, 25, of Pump Street, Preston, and co-defendants Stephen Helm, 34, of Stockdale Crescent, Bamber Bridge of a conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail.

Judge Simon Newell ruled they would be sentenced on Thursday, along with Jordan Fowler, 21, of no fixed abode, who previously pleaded guilty

During their trial prosecutor, Richard English described how police were called at 8.20pm on January 25 by a neighbour of victim Abid Umar, 36, who was living on Malvern Avenue in Frenchwood.

Four men, all in dark clothing, punched him and bundled him into the back of a Lexus.

His hands were tied and he was hit again. He was told he had to "get some dough".

Mr Umar was held for the next 15 hours before being released.

During his ordeal he was told to get into the boot before being taken to a field, where he lost a shoe, and told to take off his trousers.

He was released in Hoghton, near Preston just after 11.30am, with his hands still tied together, and members of public saw his injuries.