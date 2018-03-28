BREAKING: Driver cleared of causing death of cyclist Dylan, 15

A motorist has been formally acquitted of causing the death of Preston teenager Dylan Crossey by dangerous driving.

David John Harwood, 42, of The Close, New Longton, had denied causing the death of the 15-year-old by dangerous driving and also a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving, and was on trial at Preston's Sessions House Court.

Dylan, a pupil at All Hallows RC High School in Penwortham, died the day after being in collision with a car when he was riding his bike late at night on Wham Lane, Whitestake near Preston in October 2016.

After hearing submissions from Harwood's legal team, Judge Graham Knowles agreed there was insufficient evidence and ordered the defendant to be formally found not guilty.

He praised the calm attitude of the people in the public gallery.

(story developing)