Police were today investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the backside.

The 17-year-old was attacked at 5:15pm yesterday afternoon. Police and ambulance attended the scene after it was reported the boy had been stabbed in the buttocks on Rowan Avenue, Preston.

Police believe the boy was targeted in the attack.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident reference 1075 of March 8.