Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was knocked down by a driver fleeing police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers gave chase to a Ford Focus after its driver was spotted driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area of Nelson at around 4pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car sped off towards Barkerhouse Road and then onto Southfield Street where it struck a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene, leaving the youngster seriously injured in the road. The boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition, said Lancashire Police.

The force searched for the pair and a 16-year-old boy was later arrested. He was taken into custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway and anyone who has any information or footage should contact the force on 101 quoting log 0911 of August 7.

Officers gave chase to a Ford Focus after its driver was spotted driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area of Nelson at around 4pm yesterday. The car sped off towards Barkerhouse Road and then onto Southfield Street where it struck a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police statement

Lat night, following the hit and run but prior to the arrest, a police spokesperson said: “Many of you will be aware that this evening (Wednesday, August 7) there was an incident in Nelson, and we wanted to give you a bit more detail about what happened.

“At about 4pm one of our patrol cars spotted a car driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area and began to follow it.

“The car, a Ford Focus, made off on to Barkerhouse Road and then on to Southfield Street where it collided with a boy crossing the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver and a passenger made off from the vehicle. They are now being sought by police.

“The boy, 12, has been taken to hospital. His family are being supported by the police.

“We have launched an investigation and anyone who has any information or footage should contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of August 7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force later added: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

“We’re continuing to ask that if you have any information or footage that can assist our enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of August 7. Thank you.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.