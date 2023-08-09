Last week the Post revealed how the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership had announced on its website: “Due to the unprecedented number of speeding concerns we continue to receive relating to 20mph limits, we have made the difficult decision to pause the assessment of newly received 20mph limit concerns from the 1st July 2023 onwards, in order to concentrate on properly assessing and appropriately responding to existing 20mph limit concerns.”

Criticism

The announcement was met with outrage from local councillors, one of whom claimed: "It’s literally like the three monkeys: “hear, see and speak no evil’.’"

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said: “Clearly ensuring road users stick to the safe and appropriate speed limits has to be a priority for the police and local authorities...I have raised this with both the Police and Crime Commissioner and Lancashire County Council.”

Readers suggested that a lack of resources and an increasing number of 20mph zones was to blame.

Johannes Christian von Voges said: “Call it bonkers as much as you like. No money, no service.

“Plus all these new 20mph areas and wondering why they cannot be managed. It’s like council just come up with ideas but not plans. Then enact them without putting any intelligent effort in, then get confused nothing works.”

What has Lancashire Road Safety Partnership done?

Following the Post’s article, the Partnership removed the announcement from its website and said it will be continuing to accept reports for all speed limits.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police said: “Having reviewed the wording used on the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership website, we have decided to remove the previous phrasing in relation to 20mph limits to avoid any further confusion to those who wish to make a report.

"We are continuing to accept reports for all speed limits, including those in a 20mph area and would encourage anyone to report through the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership website.”

Supt Khan added: “We have aligned extra resources to risk assess and prioritise the submissions in order to provide a timely response to the public.”