Bomb squad rushed to Burnley Cricket Club after 'suspicious package' found

A "suspicious package" has been found at Burnley Cricket Club, police said.



A 100 metre cordon is in place around the ground in Belvedere Road while specialist officers investigate.

Burnley Cricket Club.

The bomb squad was called to assess the package, and residents and motorists have been warned of the traffic disruption in the area.

A spokesperson for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are currently responding to reports a suspicious package has been found at Burnley Cricket Club on Belvedere Road.

"Officers are at the scene and a 100m cordon is currently in place while we investigate.

"The EOD has been called to assess the package."

Update to follow.