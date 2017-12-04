Bomb squad called to 'suspicious package'

The bomb squad was called to an incident early this morning, say police.



Homes were evacuated and roads were closed after a suspicious package was found on Railway Road.

The bomb squad were called to an incident in Railway Road Leigh PIC: Ian Gardner LIG Studio

Reports of a "loud bang" were heard in the area after a controlled explosion was believed to have been carried out.

A police spokesman said: "The incident on Railway Road has now been resolved.

"A small cordon remains in place, but those people evacuated may now return home.

"We thank everyone involved for their cooperation and understanding.

"Further information will be released in due course, and an investigation will continue, but at this time it can be confirmed that the suspicious package was not a viable explosive device."