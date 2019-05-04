Bomb squad called out to BAE Samlesbury as police search for missing man

A missing man is being searched for police after his car was found abandoned near BAE Systems' Samlesbury Aerodrome last night.

The man was reported missing yesterday and following reports he was spotted near to the defence contractor's Samlesbury site, police found his car 'close' to the aerodrome.

A bomb disposal unit was called to BAE Samlesbury. Credit BAE Systems

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The car was found at around 9pm last night but it was empty. Officers who discovered the car noticed canisters in the rear of the vehicle and while the car was left in situ, an EOD unit (explosive ordnance disposal) were called out to the scene early this morning."

The spokesman said the canisters turned out to be those similarly used in caravans and it was not suspicious.

Police have not released any details about the man currently. Officers said the person is still missing but they are not appealing to the public to help find the man and their enquiries are ongoing.

The incident caused the A59 Preston New Road, which runs parallel to the site, to close temporarily as matter of safety but it has since been reopened by police.