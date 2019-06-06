Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated scams to target households in Lancashire

Bogus 'police officers', cold callers and online fraudsters - these are the latest scams targeting households in Lancashire

Fraudsters have been busy in Lancashire recently and their scams are becoming increasingly convincing.

Familiarise yourself with these scams and help protect your family from fraudsters.

Health Lottery scam - People are being warned about scam letters claiming that they have won 425,000. Victims are told to call an 0122 number before being asked to hand over their bank details.
Universal Credit scam - Fraudsters are claiming to be able to help people struggling financially by taking out universal credit loans in their names. They then request a substantial advance payment and take a cut for themselves.
Fake police - Crooks pretending to be police officers have been calling elderly people claiming to be investigating "bank fraud". Victims are told to withdraw cash from their bank to hand over to the 'officer' who visits them at their home afterwards.
BT internet scam - Bogus telephone callers claiming to be from BT tell victims that their internet will be cut off for non-payment or there are too many devices connected. Put the phone down and call the official BT helpline if you are unsure.
Page 1 of 2