Body of missing Preston man found near Alston Lane

The body of a missing man, believed to be John Rigby, 37, was recovered yesterday (Tuesday, November 26) close to Alston Lane.



John Rigby, 37, was last seen around 1pm on Monday (November 25) on Alston Lane with his dog - a Jack Russell named Pip.



Following extensive searches, police yesterday (Tuesday, November 26) recovered a body close to Alston Lane.



While formal identification has yet to be carried out, the body is believed to be that of Mr Rigby. His family have been informed.



The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for John.