Body of missing Burnley man found in Towneley Park

Police have confirmed a body has been found during the search of missing man James Clarke.



James Clarke, 32, was last seen at around 6:30pm on Saturday, January 4 in the Hollingreave Road area.

Police were called to Towneley Park in Burnley shortly before midday on Wednesday, January 8 after reports a body had been found.



A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Formal identification has been carried out and the body can be confirmed as that of Mr Clarke.



"His family have been told and our thoughts are with all Mr Clarke’s loved ones at this time.



"There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

Lancashire Police would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for James.