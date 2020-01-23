Body of man found at Clough Bottom Reservoir near Burnley

Have your say

The body of a man was found at Clough Bottom Reservoir near Burnley.



Police found the body of a man in a wooded area close to Clough Bottom Reservoir in Rossendale, following reports that a man had died suddenly on Saturday (January 18).

Officers were called to the scene at around 9am.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Police were called to Clough Bottom Reservoir following the sudden death of a man in his 40s.

"The body of a man was found at around 9am on Saturday 18 January in a wooded area close to the reservoir.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The coroner has been notified and the man’s next of kin has been informed."