Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:01 GMT
A man was found deceased on a public bench in Preston this morning.

Police have taped off the scene at the junction of Plungington Road, Adelphi Street and Aqueduct Street where his body was discovered at 6.17am.

Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene and police say his death is being treated as unexplained.

CSI have erected a white tent at the scene and an investigation is under way.

The man was found deceased on a public bench at the junction of Plungington Road, Adelphi Street and Aqueduct Street in Preston this morning (Friday, February 21)The man was found deceased on a public bench at the junction of Plungington Road, Adelphi Street and Aqueduct Street in Preston this morning (Friday, February 21)
The man was found deceased on a public bench at the junction of Plungington Road, Adelphi Street and Aqueduct Street in Preston this morning (Friday, February 21) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Plungington Road, Preston, at 6.17am today to reports a man had been found unresponsive on a public bench.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed the man was sadly deceased. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“The man’s death is being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 179 of February 21, 2025.

