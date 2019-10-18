Body found 80 miles away in search for missing Preston woman Brenda Wignall

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for missing Preston woman Brenda Wignall.



Brenda Wignall, 58, has been missing for a week after she was last seen in the early hours of Friday, October 11 at her home in Marl Hill Crescent, Ribbleton.

Pic: Lancashire Police

But at 10.30am today, a woman’s body has been found 81 miles away at South Walney Nature Reserve in Barrow.

South Walney is one of two nature reserves on Walney Island in Cumbria. It is a two-hour drive from Preston.

While the body has yet to be formally identified, police said it is believed to be that of Mrs Wignall. Her family have been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

South Walney Nature Reserve in Barrow is an 80 mile, two hour drive from Preston

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Brenda’s family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"Thank-you to everyone who took the time to share our appeals during the search."

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team have helped search difficult terrain for Mrs Wignall this week. The team has expressed it's sadness over the discovery of a body in Barrow this morning.

"Having been heavily involved with this search over the past week this was not the news we were hoping for", said a mountain rescue spokesman.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."