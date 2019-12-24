Body found 70 miles away in search for missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick

Have your say

The body of missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick has been found 70 miles away in Cumbria.



Police had been searching for the 50-year-old since he was reported missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 1.

Jason Goldrick's body was recovered from the sea near Roa Island in Barrow-in-Furness on Sunday (December 22). Pic: Lancashire Police

On Sunday afternoon (December 22), a body was recovered from the sea near Roa Island at Barrow-in-Furness.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The body has now been identified as that of Mr Goldrick.

Police said his family have been informed.

In November, Lancashire Police arrested a 47-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of Mr Goldrick's murder.

The 47-year-old suspect has since been released under investigation and detectives said Jason’s disappearance had still been treated as a missing persons investigation.

On Friday, December 20, police released a new CCTV image of Mr Goldrick on the night of his disappearance.

The image showed a muddy and wet Mr Goldrick bleeding from a cut near his eye, just hours after he walked out of Blackpool Vic at 11.30pm.

Police said the CCTV image had been the last confirmed sighting of Jason.

Where is Roa Island?

Roa Island lies at the southernmost point of the Furness Peninsula in Cumbria.

In October, the body of missing Preston woman Brenda Wignall was found on a beach in neighbouring Walney Island nature reserve.