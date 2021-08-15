'Bloke should be doing hair commercials!' - cheeky Facebook users respond to police appeal for wanted Preston man

Detectives want to speak 21-year-old Higginson in connection with a serious assault at the Tesco Express in Friargate on July 21 and took to social media asking for the public to help.

They described Higginson, who has links to Lancaster and Blackpool, as tall with short brown hair, which is often combed over, and stubble.

Liam Higginson is wanted by police in Preston

The post was shared hundreds of times by members of the public keen to assist detectives in their work.

But many also took a light-hearted approach, with some even commenting on the wanted man's hirsute appearance,

"Bloke should be doing hair commercials," posted one, while another added: "I can only dream of such a fantastical bar-net!"

There was also a suggestion Higginson has a celebrity double or two! "I see Gray Atkins has tried to dodge his affairs with the EastEnders squad and now is on the run." and "Think he was in an episode on Knight Rider once."

The post itself was shared over 300 times and commented on almost 100 times, meaning the police's appeal will be seen far and wide across social media.

Anyone who sees Higginson is asked not to approach him but to call 999 as soon as possible.