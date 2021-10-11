Blackpool train window smashed by yobs whilst travelling through Leyland at 90mph

The driver was left "very shaken", said British Transport Police, who are investigating the incident.

The train had been passing through Leyland on its way to Blackpool North at around 9.45pm on Saturday (October 9) when the driver heard a "loud bang".

An unknown object had struck the train, piercing the window and causing hundreds of pounds in damage.

British Transport Police has shared a picture of the damage and say the train driver was lucky not to be injured in the incident.

No one has been arrested at this stage, but officers are investigating.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "This train was passing through Leyland Station at 90mph at 2145 hrs last night.

"In the darkness an object was thrown, the driver heard a loud bang, and this is the damage to the train.