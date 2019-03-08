Blackpool teen pilot Bradley Gosney denies lying about 'fainting and collapses'

A teenager thought to be Britain’s youngest commercial pilot will face a court trial over allegations he lied about his medical history.

Bradley Gosney, 19, is accused of fraud in connection with a Class One medical certificate enabling him to fly.

He previously pleaded not guilty to a claim he failed to tell the authorities he had suffered fainting, collapses and mental health issues.

Prosecutors allege it came to light that there were incidents of fainting, collapsing and mental health issues in his GP notes shortly after he had obtained the certificate.

Gosney, of Albert Road, Blackpool, appeared before Preston Crown Court for a pre trial review.

He will face a trial at Preston Crown Court on May 8.

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC reserved the matter to himself.

The former Highfield Humanities College student was brought to court after a probe by the Civil Aviation Authority - a public corporation, established by Parliament in 1972 as an independent specialist aviation regulator.

It alleges the fraud took place on September 28 this year and the prosecution is being brought under the Air Navigation Order 2016.

