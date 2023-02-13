Rescuers said the female swan was attacked by a dog on Saturday morning, and left to fend for herself before they were called out at 2:30pm.

The injured bird is currently recovering, and the wounds are clearing up – but the charity fears it is likely to happen again, unless people show more respect for wildlife on the park.

Mel Greenhalgh, who runs Brambles Wildlife Rescue, said: “We have constant reports of people with their dogs on the ramp scaring and goading the swans and geese. We witness both people and dogs chasing the pigeons all the time which is also unnecessarily stressful.”

Swan injured after dog attack on Stanley Park. Credit: Brambles Wildlife Rescue

A similar attack happened in August 2022, when a goose was bitten by a ‘mastiff type dog’ and the owner left the scene without arranging help. And in November 2022, a squirrel had to be put to sleep after suffering a spinal injury during a dog attack.

Mel added: To have left it without getting any help is exceptionally callous. Even when we are present people let their dogs chase the birds there by the lake and it's just not on. Charities like us are picking up the bill with no help from the council.”

The charity has also started a petition to make the lake area of Stanley Park an area where dogs must be kept on a lead all times, to prevent future attacks.

swan was left with injuries after attack

"Local charities cannot be expected to continue to foot the bill to treat such wildlife injuries with no statutory support from councils, when visitors to the park are allowed to let their dogs off the lead indiscriminately in areas heavy with wildlife. Innocent wildlife deserve to be safe within their own environment.”

Sign the petition at https://chng.it/756Sp9pQ

Brambles Wildlife Rescue are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, or sees a dog chasing, barking at or injuring the wildlife, to call the dog warden as well as to the council complaints dept, on 01253 477477.