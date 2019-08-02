Blackpool police were "disappointed" to rule out David Schwimmer as a shoplifting suspect

David Schwimmer has said police were "a little disappointed" when they ruled him out as a suspect in a theft in Blackpool.

The Friends star hit the headlines when fans noticed a suspect captured on CCTV leaving a restaurant carrying what appeared to be a carton of cans bore a striking resemblance to the actor.

Schwimmer went viral when he made a comical video in response to accusations that he had been shoplifting in Blackpool.

Schwimmer responded by posting a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a carton of beer before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera.

He captioned the video: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

The Friends star recently appeared in a series of American Crime Story.

He added the hashtag #itwasntme to the post.

Appearing on Channel 4's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, he said: "I got a message from a buddy of mine saying 'Have you seen this from Blackpool Police?

"The police had posted something that was really funny. They were a little disappointed that they had ruled me out as a suspect; it wasn't me.

"They said something kind of cheeky and I thought 'Good on them for having a sense of humour', but I couldn't resist responding.

"So I went that day when I found out with a buddy of mine and we went to my local shop, this little market around the corner from where I live in the East Village.

"I know the manager there so I showed him what was going on and said 'Hey, can I just shoot something?'. Just to let them know I was definitely involved."

Schwimmer admitted he had his own history with petty crime when he stole a chocolate bar when he was a child.

He said: "When I was a kid, the harshest lessen I learned was when I stole a Snickers bar and I think I was like nine.

"It was a store where they knew everyone, it was that kind of neighbourhood, and they knew my parents and knew my sister, but I just really wanted this Snickers bar.

"And it was after baseball practice and I didn't have any allowance or anything on me so I just snuck it.

"I got out the door and the owner of the store was like, 'David?' Of course he knows me! 'Come here'.

"And I almost just lost it, cause I knew. You know when you're busted. He said 'Do you want me to tell your parents?' and that was the worst!

"It was bad. I was mortified... but it didn't stop me from stealing."

Schwimmer's "lookalike" has since appeared in court charged with a string of fraud and theft offences.

In February, Abdulah Husseini made a brief appearance via a video link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs to deny the charges.