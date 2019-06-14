Blackpool Police are hunting Brandon McDonagh for offences relating to a 16 year old girl

Have your say

Brandon McDonagh is wanted by Blackpool Police for offences relating to a 16 year old girl.

Officers have announced that they want to speak to McDonagh, 18, in relation to two assaults and breaching an order for trying to contact a 16 year old girl.

Brandon McDonagh

McDonagh, who also uses the surname Gilheaney, is white, around 5'4" tall, slim, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

READ MORE >>> Animal ban for Preston man John Bunting after being caught on camera beating his dog



Police also say he has a distinctive tattoo of the initials "CJ" on his ankle.

McDonagh has been living in Blackpool but is originally from Kilmarnock and speaks with a Scottish accent.

Police believe he could be travelling between Blackpool and Scotland.

PC Laila Turki from Blackpool Police said: “McDonagh knows he is wanted and so we believe he is actively evading the police."

“If you have seen him or know where is, please contact us as soon as possible."

"Similarly, if McDonagh himself sees this appeal, I would urge him to hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting crime reference 04/76196/19 or email 6172@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.