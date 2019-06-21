Blackpool pensioner beaten unconscious in random attack on her way home from bingo

A Blackpool pensioner has been hospitalised after she was knocked out by thugs on her way home from an evening playing bingo.



Lynne Whitworth, 65, of Egerton Road, had been walking home from the Duke of York pub in Dickson Road at around 11pm on Wednesday (June 19), when she was brutally attacked.

Lynne Whitworth, 65, suffered a broken arm after she was attacked in Dickson Road, Blackpool at around 11pm on Wednesday (June 19)

After an evening playing bingo with friends, Mrs Whitworth left the Duke of York and began her short walk home alone.

But before she reached the Cocker Street end of Dickson Road, Mrs Whitworth said she was attacked from behind by an unknown assailant.

She said she felt an "awful blow" to the back of her head which caused her to tumble to the ground.

A flurry of sharp kicks to her ribs followed as she lay defenceless on the pavement, before "everything went dark".

Lynne's daughter, Kelly Whitworth-Morrell, said her mum has been left extremely shaken and is now afraid to leave her home

A passing taxi driver discovered the unconscious pensioner crumpled up in a ball on the pavement near Casey's Bar.

The driver called for an ambulance and Mrs Whitworth was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where she was treated for a broken arm.

The battered pensioner had to be kept in hospital overnight for treatment to her arm. She also suffered severe bruising and cuts to her face, back, ribs and both arms.

A traumatised Mrs Whitworth has since been discharged and is being cared for at home by her daughter Kelly Whitworth-Morrell.

Mrs Whitworth was found unconscious on the pavement in Dickson Road by a taxi driver who called for an ambulance

Nothing was taken from Mrs Whitworth's purse and a carrier bag she had on her was also left undisturbed.

The lack of motive for the attack has left her daughter fearing for the safety of other vulnerable people in the area.

Daughter Kelly said: "We don't know exactly what happened, but it sounds like a completely unprovoked attack on my poor mum.

"How can someone do something like this? She had only gone out for a game of bingo around the corner and she is found left for dead on the pavement.

Mrs Whitworth lost consciousness after she was hit in the back of the head from behind by her assailant

"The fact that they didn't take anything from her, not even her purse with cash in it - this is what really worries me.

"She was simply beaten and left for dead on the street. This is evil pure and simple.

"How can anyone do such a thing? It couldn't have happened to a sweeter, more gentle person.

"Anyone who knows my mum knows that she wouldn't hurt a fly. That's what gets to me the most.

"She would do anything for anyone. I'm absolutely fuming."

Kelly said her mum is partially deaf in both ears and would not have heard her assailant approaching her from behind.

Mrs Whitworth also suffered severe bruising and cuts to her face and body in the vicious attack

And in a cruel twist of fate, Mrs Whitworth was attacked just two minutes from her daughter's home in Cocker Street.

"It's such a cowardly attack, there is nothing she could have done to deserve this", said Kelly.

"I can't believe that the moment my mum was being attacked and left for dead in the street, I was at home just around the corner.

"She was so close, but we were helpless to save her.

"I just hope the police catch this person before they hurt someone else. They are a very sick individual."

Kelly said her mum is still grieving after the death of her long-time partner Kim Senior, who died at the age of 63 last year.

"She has done so well to keep up her independence and she makes such an effort to get herself get out of the house and to keep herself busy.

"Going to bingo on a Wednesday night is something she really looks forward to, but her confidence has been shattered.

"She is usually so talkative but she's been so quiet the past few days. It's left her badly shaken up and I think it'll take a long time for her to return to her old self again."

A police spokesman said: "We have received a report of an assault in Blackpool.

"It was reported that a woman was walking along Dickson Road at around 11pm on June 19 when she was hit and fell to the floor.

"She suffered injuries to her face and arm."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number LC-20190620-0394.