Hugh Holt was supposed to be staying at an address in Blackpool but failed to do so for more than a week, police said.

This was a breach of his sex offender notification requirements.

The 56-year-old also failed to turn up at Caernarfon Magistrates Court last week.

Hugh Holt, 56, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements (Credit: )

He has previously lived in Preston and has links to the city.

