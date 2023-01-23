News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool man wanted for failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements

A man is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:48pm

Hugh Holt was supposed to be staying at an address in Blackpool but failed to do so for more than a week, police said.

This was a breach of his sex offender notification requirements.

The 56-year-old also failed to turn up at Caernarfon Magistrates Court last week.

Hugh Holt, 56, is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements (Credit: )
He has previously lived in Preston and has links to the city.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected]