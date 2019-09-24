Blackpool duo who attacked Preston student with machete sent to prison

Two men have been jailed over their roles in a violent attack on a UCLan student in his flat.

Student Conran Moore, 24, was slashed across the hand in his Blackpool home by intruders Daniel Steven Hague, 27, of HMP Lancaster Farms, and Daniel Davenport, 30, of no fixed abode, on October 5 last year.

Conran Moore, showing his scar

He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and transferred to Royal Preston Hospital, where he had 11 stitches in his right hand and stayed for a week.

Davenport got nine years for aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapon, while Hague got 27 months for affray.

Previously the victim told how he thought he was going to die when the armed men burst into his flat as he slept, adding: “I honestly thought he was going to kill me. I thought my life was over.”

The night before the terrifying attack, Mr Moore, who is an international tourism management student at UCLan, had socialised at his flat with one of the men, who was a friend of a friend.

They attended Kaos bar on Queen Street, but a scuffle broke out between the 24-year-old and his attacker - Mr Moore said he witnessed the man behaving aggressively towards other punters and confronted him, calling him “a scumbag”.

Preston Crown Court was told Mr Moore punched him and knocked out his two front teeth - but it 'didn't excuse what happened afterwards'.

They were ejected from the club and Mr Moore returned home in the early hours of October 5 and went to bed.

The court heard later that morning some workmen arrived to do some decorating in the flat, and had the front door propped wide open.

Mr Moore went back to bed, and was awoken about an hour later, at around 10.30am, by the sound of two men shouting outside.

One ran in swinging the machete and making chopping motions.

Mr Moore said he was "ducking and dodging" and had used his quilt as a shield over his face, but the blade hit the quilt where his hand was underneath.

Neighbours rushed into his flat and threatened to call the police, causing his attackers to flee.