Have your say

Two men from Blackburn have been charged with assaulting a police officer in Preston.

Both men will appear at court charged in connection with assaulting a police officer at Preston Railway Station shortly after 6pm on Sunday, April 21.

Brett Peacock, 42, of Rothesay Road, Blackburn and Brad Peacock, 21, of Worcester Road, Blackburn were both charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

They will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 16.