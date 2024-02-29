Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackburn man who subjected his ex-partner to a relentless campaign of stalking, harassment and threats has been jailed for eight years.

Furqaan Hussain bombarded the victim with threatening phone calls, text messages and letters.

In one phone call, the 22-year-old said to the victim: "I'm going to shoot the house up and slash you.

"My mate has just done time for stabbing his girlfriend and I will happily sit there in jail for doing the same."

Furqaan Hussain was jailed for eight years (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He also made 1p deposits in her bank account, attaching threatening messages in the reference field.

These included the messages "I'm crazy. Ha," "I'm coming for you. Ha Ha," "Tonight the night," "We died together."

In others, Hussain wrote "Kill yourself before," "I get to you myself."

Hussain also claimed to have put trackers on the victim's mother's car, threatened to firebomb a family member's house – turning up there on one occasion – and told her he had people watching her house.

He also mocked the police and posted online that they wouldn't catch him while he was on the run.

"We did catch him, and last week he was given an extended prison sentence totalling eight years after being deemed dangerous by a judge at Preston Crown Court," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Our officers worked tirelessly to locate Hussain and put him before the courts.

"We welcome the sentence and the added protection the extended licence gives the public from this dangerous individual."