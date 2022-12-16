Blackburn man armed with crowbar told Clayton-le-Moors woman he would ‘kill her’ after claiming he was owed £20
A man armed with a crowbar threatened to kill a Clayton-le-Moors woman after claiming he was owed £20.
Paul Leaver, 52, was arrested following an incident at an address in Clayton-le-Moors earlier this year which “left the victim traumatised,” police said.
The victim knew Leaver and had helped him out by providing food and letting him use the shower at a time when he was living in a garage.
Officers said Leaver repaid that kindness by committing this “terrifying offence”, claiming she owed him £20.
The victim had been asleep when she was awoken by the sound of scratching outside on January 6.
When she opened the front door, Leaver forced his way inside before pushing the victim onto the sofa.
As he stood over the victim, Leaver – who was armed with a crowbar – told her he was going to “kill her in half an hour”.
Leaver then struck the wall above her head with a crowbar, leaving a hole, before demanding the £20.
DC Victoria Pickup, of Blackburn Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim in her own home.
“It should have been a place where she felt safe.”
Leaver, of Oakenhurst Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to offences of affray and criminal damage.
He was jailed for 20 months and given a restraining order to protect the victim after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday (December 15).
“We are pleased that Paul Leaver has been brought to justice and given a prison sentence,” DC Victoria Pickup added.