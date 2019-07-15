Billy Livesley murder trial: David Connors found GUILTY of murder

One of the two brothers accused of killing Wigan dad-to-be Billy Livesley has been convicted of his murder.



After more than three days of deliberation, a jury at Manchester Crown Court returned a GUILTY verdict against David Myles Connors, 26. His brother Peter Connors, 32, was also accused of Billy's murder. He was found NOT GUILTY of both murder and manslaughter.

Billy Livesley

It brings to an end a trial lasting nearly three weeks to establish whether the brothers murdered 21-year-old Billy on December 28.

The jury of eight women and four men had been considering their verdicts since Wednesday afternoon.

Peter Connors, of no fixed address, and David Connors, of Layton Street caravan park, Layton Street, Preston, had both denied murder.

Peter Connors hugged his brother and wept as he was allowed to leave the dock.

David Connors will be sentenced one week today. Jimmy Price will also be sentenced then. He earlier admitted perverting the course of justice.

The case has been adjourned until then.

