The killer of father-to-be Billy Livesley will return to Manchester Crown Court today to be sentenced.

David Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, was convicted of murder last week after the 21-year-old was attacked in Abram on December 28. His cousin Jimmy Price, 22, formerly of Leaway, Ince, and now of The Broadwalk, in Otley, West Yorkshire, will be sentenced for perverting the course of justice. Press F5 to refresh for updates.