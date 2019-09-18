BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow helps police hunt for sex offender with links to Lancashire

Have your say

A 29-year-old man is wanted by police after breaching the terms of his sex offenders licence.

Officers are requesting the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Cristian Abu-Shaer, following an appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow yesterday (September 17).

Abu-Shaer, a former chef at a hotel in the Lake District, has links to to Windermere in South Cumbria, Lancashire and Manchester.

But police said the convicted sex offender, who has a Spanish accent, is known to work at different locations around the UK.

He was sentenced for a sexual assault and placed on the sex offenders register, but has failed to comply with the conditions and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101.

Alternatively, if you prefer to remain 100% anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.