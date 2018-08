A radio presenter has been banned from the road for six months.

BBC Radio Lancashire’s breakfast show host Graham Liver was snapped driving at an average of 47 mph in a 40 mph zone on January 9.

Chorley magistrates heard he was captured on cameras on the A59 at Brockholes Brow, Preston, at around 5.27am.

Liver, 42, of Worsley, Manchester, already had nine penalty points for speeding.

The bench imposed a six month disqualification, and he must also pay a £269 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.