BBC One's Crimewatch Roadshow is live in Preston this morning to help catch thugs behind homophobic attack on 22-year-old

A vicious homophobic attack which left a 22-year-old man unconscious in Preston city centre will feature on BBC One's Crimewatch Roadshow Live this morning.



The BBC show visits Preston this morning where it will appeal for help to catch the thugs who attacked Ryan Williams, from Fulwood, near McDonald's in Friargate on Saturday, July 13.

Ryan Williams, 22, was attacked near McDonald's in Friargate, Preston on Saturday, July 13. Pic credit: Ryan Williams

Ryan, a receptionist at Holiday Inn, was hospitalised after his assailants hurled homophobic abuse at him before punching and kicking him in a violent assault at around 6.30am.

The case will be reconstructed on the programme at 9.15am on BBC One and detectives will show CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to about the attack.

Lancashire Police are investigating the attack as a hate crime. Pic credit: Ryan Williams

After being discharged from hospital, a brave and defiant Ryan shared pictures of his injuries on social media.

He said: "I never thought in my life that I would get beaten up for being gay.

"What has this world actually come to? I want people to understand that being gay isn't a choice and I can’t help it.

Ryan was punched in the head, knocked unconscious and kicked in the face in a homophobic attack. Pic credit: Ryan Williams

"I’m sorry that you can’t deal with it but there is no need to knock someone out because of it!

"I seriously cannot believe that a homophobic attack like this still happens!"

Lancashire Police said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Anyone with information on Ryan's attack can contact police on 101 quoting log 0311 of July 13.

Crimewatch Roadshow Live is an offshoot of the long-running programme `Crimewatch' and airs live weekday mornings, usually in monthly instalments.

It aims to help police across the country tackle everyday crime by asking viewers for their assistance in solving cases that are featured in dramatic reconstructions.