Bamber Bridge pensioner 'got knife from his flat' after landlord served eviction notice

An evicted pensioner armed himself with a six inch knife as he rowed with his landlord and two men in a takeaway.

Edward Williams, 67, was living above Dario’s on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, which is owned by landlord Hassan Malekzadel.

Preston Crown Court heard Williams was a tenant for seven weeks but failed to pay rent despite repeated requests.

Prosecuting Frank Dillon said: “He agreed to do so and kept telling Mr Malekzadel that he would be leaving but he never did, so Mr Malekzadel commenced formal eviction proceedings.”

On June 19 Mr Malekzadel attended the flat with Phil Elleray and John Wilson, as one of them was interested in renting it.

Williams let them in but drunkenly started swearing at them, so they left.

On June 24 Mr Malekzadel arrived at Darios and saw Williams and his female friend approach Mr Elleray and Mr Wilson, who were walking to the takeaway, with Williams shouting and making threats.

The pensioner was told to go away but returned with a knife, prompting Mr Wilson to grab a chair to defend himself.

On arrest Williams claimed he had been threatened in the past.

Judge Heather Lloyd imposed a 35 week jail term suspended for a year and a tagged curfew.