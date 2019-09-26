Bamber Bridge man admits possession of indecent images of children

Have your say

A man has admitted a string of offences involving indecent images of children.

Wayne Stanley Hughes, of School Field, Bamber Bridge, appeared before Preston Crown Court.

Preston Crown Court

The 54-year-old was charged after a probe by Lancashire Police.

He has pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent photographs between 2012 and 2017.

Preston Crown Court was told it consisted of a single category A image - the most serious in law - and a category B image.

Hughes also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child over the same dates, possessing two pseudo images of a child in January 2012, and a further count of possessing 299 extreme pornographic images portraying an act of intercourse with a live or dead animal.

Pseudo images are computer generated images which can often look like real photographs.

He will be sentenced on November 1.

Last year there were more than 20,000 recorded indecent child image incidents across all online and social media platforms.

The NSPCC says this equates to one incident image being recorded every 23 minutes.

Almost two-thirds of those cases related to taking, making or distributing indecent photographs, while a quarter involved possession.