Bamber Bridge hit and run suspects, 20 and 16, charged after death of baby boy
The woman was hit on a zebra crossing in Station Road, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, September 29 last year.
The local mum-to-be, aged in her 30s, was left injured in the road by the driver who fled towards Preston.
She suffered serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery to have her baby boy delivered. He sadly later died in hospital. The woman is still recovering after treatment in hospital.
Following enquiries and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two people have been charged.
Ashir Shahid, 20, of Windsor Road, Walton-le-Dale, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A 16-year-old boy, also of Walton-le-Dale, has been charged with assisting an offender. He cannot be named for legal reasons.
They were both remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, April 30).
Lancashire Police said a number of other people arrested in connection with the investigation remain on police bail.
Anyone with information can get in touch by calling police on 101 and quoting log 1163 of September 29 2024. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.