Bamber Bridge dad 'posed as teenager' to chat to girls online, before downloading indecent images

A man used a bogus Facebook account to pretend he was a 17-year-old boy so he could chat to underage children.

Neil Davy, 45, formerly of West View, Bamber Bridge, Preston, and now of Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, was arrested at his workplace in July 2018 after the National Crime Agency (NCA) alerted Lancashire Police to suspicious activity.

Crown Court

Davy told police he became interested in images of children because he was “bored”, Preston Crown Court was told, and went on to download vile images, with some children thought to be as young as three.

He admits distributing an indecent video of two young girls.

He also admits downloading 20 pictures and 37 videos deemed category A - the most serious - with 30 images and 31 videos deemed category B, and 793 pictures and 47 videos deemed category C.

In addition he admits possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a dog, and two prohibited images.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, said his partner of 16 years and two sons were present when police arrived, but he was arrested at work.

He said: “ The images were recovered from three Samsung devices - one on him on his arrest, and two recovered during a search at his home.

“He went on to make significant admissions. He said he had gone on Facebook using the alias ‘Aiden Jones’ and posed himself online as a 17-year-old lad. The purpose was to meet girls under the age of 16.”

“He said he’d done it out of boredom and was sexually interested in girls of that age but no realise the seriousness of his situation and said he was interested in girls aged 14 to 16.”

The court heard he also had a Twitter account and a Plenty of Fish account to meet older women.

He went on to download pictures of children after becoming “curious”.

Judge Heather Lloyd imposed nine months, suspended for two years, with a sexual harm prevention order, and rehabilitation requirement.

He must sign the Sex Offender’ Register for 10 years.

She said: “Men that appear in these courts for these types of offences are nearly always like you - people with no previous convictions.

“They are outwardly leading respectable lives but in private they derive sexual pleasure hiding behind their screens seeking out children being sexually abused for their own sexual pleasure.”