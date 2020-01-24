Bamber Bridge car arson caught on CCTV

Have your say

An arson investigation is underway after a Ford Mondeo was torched in Bamber Bridge.



CCTV appears to show a man approach the car, open a rear door and deliberately light the car on fire in an alley behind Grove Street at around 2.35pm yesterday (January 23).

Police said they are treating the incident as arson. Credit: Matthew James Farrow

The black Mondeo can be seen erupting into flames as the man makes off on a bicycle.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the cause of the fire is under investigation and has been reported to police.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the incident is being investigated as arson.

The entire incident, in which a man appears to open a rear door and start a fire inside the car, has been captured on CCTV. Credit: Wayne Richardson

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating the car fire on Grove Street – it looks like a Ford Focus was set on fire after someone got inside."

A spokesman for LFRS added: "One fire engine from Bamber Bridge was called to a car fire on Grove Street, Bamber Bridge at 2.40pm.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation."

CCTV footage appears to show the Ford Mondeo being set on fire deliberately in an alley behind Grove Street in Bamber Bridge yesterday (Thursday, January 23). Credit: Matthew James Farrow

Second vehicle fire in Euxton

At 7pm, fire crews were called to another vehicle fire, five miles away in Euxton.

Crews from Chorley tackled the fire using a hose reel after the car was found alight in Fieldside, off Dawber's Lane.

No injuries were reported, but the cause is under investigation.

Lancashire Police said "there is nothing to suggest the two incidents are linked".