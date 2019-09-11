Balaclava-clad burglar armed with crowbar ransacks Costa Coffee after breaking into safe

A man wearing a balaclava and armed with a crowbar has burgled a Costa Coffee shop in Accrington.

The burglar broke into the coffee shop in Hyndburn Road, Accrington at around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 24, where he cracked open the safe with a crowbar and stole a quantity of cash and a computer.

Police are hunting a masked man who broke into Costa Coffee in Hyndburn Road, Accrington at 11.30pm on Saturday, August 24 and stole a laptop and cash before ransacking the shop

Police said CCTV footage shows the man then ransacking the store before making his getaway.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information that could help identify the man.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following a burglary at the Costa Coffee on Hyndburn Road in Accrington.

"Around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 24, a man broke into the store and then managed to get into the safe, stealing a computer and some cash.

CCTV images show a man armed with a crowbar breaking into a safe into Costa Coffee in Accrington where he stole cash and a laptop

"He then proceeded to ransack the store before making good his escape.

"We’re appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious on Hyndburn Road or the surrounding area around the time of the break in to come forward.

"As part of the investigation, we have also released two CCTV images of a man we want to speak to in connection with what happened.

"We know he’s wearing a balaclava. However, we are appealing for anyone who recognises his clothing or the rucksack we believe he was carrying to get in touch with us.

"We continue to be determined to tackle both business and residential burglaries in Hyndburn as we understand the real impact they have on the local community."

If anyone has any information which can help with the investigation, please e-mail PC Dutton on 2215@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can ring 101, quoting log reference LC-20190825-0323 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.