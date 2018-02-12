Bail extended for couple arrested in connection with Gareth Roberts' murder

A couple who were due to answer bail today in connection with the Gareth Roberts murder investigation have had their bail extended.

A man, 37, from Huddersfield and a woman, 36, from Preston were arrested on suspicion of murder following Mr Roberts' death on Saturday, January 13



The pair are now due to answer bail on April 8, 2018.

Mr Roberts, who was 36, and from Preston, suffered serious head injuries at an address on Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood. Police were called at around 5.35am.

A post mortem examination established the cause of Mr Roberts’ death as traumatic head, face and neck injuries.